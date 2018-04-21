Share:

KARACHI-The much-anticipated film “Motorcycle Girl” was released recently in a star-studded premiere in Lahore and Karachi.

Featuring Sohai Ali Abro in the lead role with Ali Kazmi, Sarmad Khoosat, Samina Peerzada and Shamim Hilali, Motorcycle girl is written and directed by Adnan Sarwar who gained a lot of praises for his earlier biopic Shah based on the life of the famous Pakistani boxer Hussain Shah, who won the bronze medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics and became the only boxer in Pakistan’s history to secure an Olympic medal. Motorcycle Girl, since its trailer release has created a buzz leaving audiences anticipated for its release. A truly motivational story inspired by the real-life events of Zenith Irfan, a girl who travelled northern areas of Pakistan on a motorcycle to fulfill the wish of her father.

Featuring Sohai Ali Abro as the leading lady, the film being shot in Lahore, Hunza and Khunjerab is packed with thrill, adventure, and relationships all the way encouraging enough to fulfill all your dreams.

“I have always tried to make films that are relatable to the audiences and give a lesson at the end. Motorcycle Girl is made to break the barriers prevailing in our society and to develop a norm that a girl can achieve whatever she wants on her own.” Stated Adnan Sarwar – Writer and Director of the film.