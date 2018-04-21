Share:

BADIN - The Renaissance School System’s teachers and students visited Badin Press Club on Friday.

Badin Press Club President Tanveer Ahmed, writer Shad Altaf Memon and journalist Abdul Shakoor Memon briefed the participants about the press club activities, obligations and responsibilities of journalists. They also briefed about the importance of print, electronic, and social media. Teachers and students showed their pleasure for such study visit. They said they have gained huge knowledge. Tanveer Ahmed, Shakoor Memon, Sawan Khaskheli, Shad Altaf Memon, Rajab Rahimoon, Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Bashir Sheikh and others were present on the occation.