rawalpindi-The closing ceremony of the two-day workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research” organised by Department of Economics Fatima Jinnah Women University was held here on Friday.

During the concluding remarks of the Closing ceremony ,the Chief Guest Dean of Science and Technology Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique said that and this workshop is will be very helpful especially for science students, she said “ I hope this workshop will be helpful for all of you as it will give you a wide scope of research.” She further appreciated the initiative of the Department of Economics for organizing the workshop and said that FJWU aims to promote the highest standards of academic excellence in teaching and research.

The coordinator of workshop and Chairperson of Economics department Dr Bushra Yasmin gave a brief introduction about the workshop and said that the workshop aims at training the participants in understanding the processes and stages of quantitative research as well as to equip them with practical skills required to carry out analysis of quantitative datasets.

The workshop is designed to include illuminating lectures and presentations in philosophy of research as well as building an understanding of various stages of data analysis.

Almost 50 interested students and faculty of multiple disciplines of FJWU attended the workshop which was divided into 4 sessions, 2 sessions were included in the opening ceremony and the other 2 in the closing ceremony. In the 4th session Dr Shazia Kausar briefly explained about the introduction and significance of structural equation modelling and SEM in AMOS after which a question-answer session was held to solve the problems of the students.

The students lauded the session held by economics department and expressed hope for such events to take place in the future as well. At the end, a token of appreciation was given by Dr. Zainab Jehan and certificates were distributed by Chief Guest Dean of Science and Technology Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique among students and faculty members