Share:

Kabul - At least 11 people were killed as suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the communications and information ministry in central Kabul on Saturday, in an hours-long assault that destroyed weeks of relative calm in the Afghan capital.

The country’s interior ministry said that four civilians and three security force members were killed in the fighting along with four attackers, TOLO News reported. Eight other civilians were wounded during the incident.

Nusrat Rahimi, Afghanistan’s interior ministry representative, said that the attackers entered the communications and information compound, and started fighting with security forces. He said the building, located in the heart of Kabul, is always busy with people.

Security forces managed to evacuate the 18-storey building while militants continued their fighting against security forces. The attack started about 11:40 am local time and authorities said about 5 pm that the attack had ended.

The Taliban said it had “nothing to do” with the attack, which left some 2,000 people stranded in the tall office building for hours at the start of the Afghan work week. Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the organisation was not behind Saturday’s attack.

The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has carried out a number of deadly attacks in Kabul but has not so far said it was behind this one.

The attack happened in a busy area of central Kabul, near one of the city’s most popular hotels, a couple of other ministries, and the presidential palace. There were four attackers in total - all of whom were eventually shot dead by police officers.

The Serena Hotel, which is heavily fortified, is one of the few still used by foreign visitors.

At 18 storeys high, the information ministry building is believed to be one of the tallest in Kabul. About 2,000 people were stranded inside for hours, until they were eventually freed.

Footage broadcast on local TV showed a small cloud of smoke rising near the tower block, while people climbed out of the windows of one of the lower levels.

Hundreds of civilians were evacuated from the building, the ministry said, but eight people were injured and taken to hospital.

The US and the Taliban have been involved in attempts to negotiate a peace process. The sides have held five rounds of direct talks since October 2018, and are now in the middle of their sixth.

A conference between officials from the militant group and about 250 Afghan politicians had been due to take place in the Qatari capital Doha on 20 and 21 April. But the meeting was abruptly called off on Thursday after the Taliban complained about the size and status of the Afghan delegation.

In a statement, the Taliban accused the Afghan government of “sabotaging this conference and peace efforts”.

The US also wants the Taliban to guarantee that Afghan territory won’t be used by foreign militants, and that they won’t pose a security threat to the rest of the world. In 2001 a US-led military coalition overthrew the Taliban for sheltering al-Qaeda, the militant group behind the 9/11 attacks. US officials say the conflict in Afghanistan now costs them about $45 billion a year.

The Taliban currently control and influence more territory than they have at any point in the past 18 years.