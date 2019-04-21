Share:

PESHAWAR - At least 17 students of a female religious seminary went unconscious due to gas leakage on Ring Road on Sunday.

Sources said that incident occurred due to accumulation of gas in the main hall of the seminary situated in Dir Colony Peshawar. The students were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where they were provided emergency medical treatment.

They were discharged from the hospital after getting initial treatment.

School enrolment campaign

Staff Reporter from Khyber adds: Primary level school enrolment campaign was launched here at Government Ammar Shaheed Centennial High School Landi Kotal district Khyber on Saturday.

The activity was organised by National Commission for Human Development with the coordination of Khyber District Education Department and besides Assistant Director NCHD Fazal-e-Wadood, District Education Officer Jadoon Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Muhmmad Imran, high schools principals, teachers, students and members of civil society were among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal-e-Wadood, Jadoon Wazir and others said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan all out-of-school-children would be enrolled in educational institutions and the education department would facilitate them by providing them free of cost books, stationary and other commodities.

“Parent Teacher Council has been formulated in every school and an annual budget fund will be approved for it that will be utilised in the schools with the consent of PTC,” the education officer informed.

They added that to meet the needs of local students, one high school each in Landi Kotal and Loy-Shelman would be given the status of secondary school in near future. Later, the participants took out an awareness walk at Bypass Road Landi Kotal.