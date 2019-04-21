Share:

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad police arrested 195 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs13.3 million from them including cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. As per orders of the Islamabad police chief, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 33 robbery cases were traced and 39 persons were arrested besides recovery of the looted items worth 11.7 million including gold ornaments, cars and bikes from them. Police also arrested 35 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, the police held 31 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 6.515 kilogram hashish, 1.235 gram heroine and 361 wine bottles were recovered from them.

Police also arrested12 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 12 pistols and 82 rounds from them, the spokesman said. As many as 29 cases of snatching and burglary were registered during last week while 78 persons were arrested for involvement in 44 crime cases of various natures. Three cases regarding child abuse were also registered while 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping were also registered. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.