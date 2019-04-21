Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad Saturday granted physical remand of former federal secretary Shahid Rafi to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till Monday in a rental power case being tried at AC. NAB teams had arrested the former secretary on Friday (April 19) from his residence in the federal capital and produced the accused in the court on Saturday and sought physical remand for interrogation. The accused was alleged of his involvement in various scams being probed by the accountability watchdog and was also nominated in 11 references filed in rental power case. The court considered the plea of physical remand valid and handed over the accused to NAB till Monday. It is worth mentioning that former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was also being tried in such references over corruption charges and most probably would be indicted on April 29 in the accountability court.