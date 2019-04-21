Share:

The number of HIV patients are increasing in our beautiful country quickly. The patients of HIV have risen to 115,000 of which 5,000 are from Baluchistan including 824 in Quetta. Before some years in Pakistan, 6,200 people lost their lives due to AIDS.

This fatal disease occurs by having sex. It is necessary to make the public aware that it is one of the dangerous diseases which growing quickly and harming the public.

All relevant healthcare authorities need to look into the matter.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO,

Hyderabad, April 1.