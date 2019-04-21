Share:

ISLAMABAD : Allama Iqbal Open University will hold entry test for admissions in PhD (Statistics) on Tuesday (April 23).

The University has sent call letters to eligible candidates for participation in the entry test, a statement said.

“Those students who have not received the said call letters have been advised to contact Department of Statistics latest by Monday,” it said.

The result of successful candidates will be displayed the same day in the evening and interviews of the successful candidates will be held the same day in the Department of Statistics, the announcement said.

Moreover, workshop of M.Sc Forestry Extension for Autumn 2018 (Group B) 4th Semester will be held from April 29 to May 4 at the main campus of the University.

The students have been intimated through letters and text messages or short message service, it said.