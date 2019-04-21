Share:

ISLAMABAD - New all-round sensation Ali Imran attributed his entire rise to fame to Test cricketer Muhammad Wasim’s hard work and extra care and described him as his mentor for helping him scaling down new heights in his career.

The 20-year-old stylish right handed explosive batsman and right arm fast bowler, Ali expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Saturday.

“One specific person, whom I would always be thankful, is Dr Nauman Niaz, who not only gave me huge break from PTV but also to number of youngsters. Without Dr Nauman, I would have never got chances and rise to prominence while one of the best all-rounder of world cricket Abdul Razzaq’s role in helping me both as batsman and bowler also can’t be ignored. He helped me a great deal, taught me few tricks how to bowl at depth overs and how to hit lusty blows. I would also like to mention the name of my trainer Ghulam Mustafa Rana, who for the last 3 years helping me to shape my body, gain fitness levels and improve my skills. My father Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir is so passionate about my cricket that sometimes, it is so irritating, but I can understand his pain and joy and he is real source behind my passion. My elder brother Hassan Irtiza, who is a wall behind me, always motivates me during times of lows. When I went to represent Karachi Kings in PSL-4 and didn’t get opportunities to get matches, he always reminded me that remember last year, you watched entire PSL-3 on televisions and at least you are part f PSL-4.”

Ali said the Pakistan Cricket Board was like mother to all of players and they are the ones, who look after them, provide them platform to serve cricket and country and hoped that after the arrival of young MD in the shape of Waseem Khan, things would further improve and they would get ample chances to play for Pakistan.

“Being an opener, I had scored loads of runs in Emerging Asia Cup. I scored century while my performances in domestic cricket is also highly satisfactory. Last year representing PTV was the turning point of my career. I got chance to play first against London Lions then Emerging Asia Cup, then National One Day Cup, then PSL-4 and then Pakistan Cup. The PSL experience is beyond anything else. Although I didn’t play a single match, but being the 12th man, I had the chances of sharing dug-out with one of the very best of international cricketers. Wasim Akram, Muhammad Aamir and others were full of help for me. Here at Pakistan Cup, Umar Akmal, who is a gem of a gentleman and a very clever cricketer, always helped me. He taught me how to field at boundary line.

He said he always liked to play as an opener but it depends on team management where and when they want him to bat at and his only aim is to perform and help his team win matches.

He said during Pakistan Cup when he was given chance to bat at number 4, he batted with lot of authority and managed to win man of the match awar. “Unfortunately we could not win the final against KP but overall, I must say, I had a great experience at Pakistan Cup and I was amongst the wickets too. Especially in the final, I managed to take the prized wickets of Khushdil Shah, Saad Ali and Zohaib Khan.”

Ali said he was ready to serve Pakistan cricket, if he gets a call from PCB for the World Cup, he would be ready and prepared to help national team.

“As far as Pakistan team’s chances in the World Cup are concerned, it is highly balanced squad and they are capable of beating any given side. We had blend of experience and youth, who are ready to deliver for country, I am a fighter and I never lose heart. My aim is to perform and earn a place in the national team. I am sure, the way I performed in Pakistan Cup, next year, I will get chance to play for my team in the PSL-5, which hopefully would entirely held at home soil,” Ali concluded.