ISLAMABAD - Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan, said Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in his message on the occasion of the 81st death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The Speaker said that prior to the passage of Pakistan resolution Allama Iqbal’s philosophical and poetic writings were instrumental in formation and moulding of public opinion.

The Speaker said that the dream of Allama Iqbal was a great blessing for the Muslims of the sub-continent and added that his poetic message roused and strengthened the spirit and will of the Muslims to get independent and separate homeland for them where they could live according to their religious, culture and tradition.