Los angeles (CM): Amanda Bynes is doing ‘’remarkably well’’, according to her family’s attorney. The 33-year-old actress - who checked herself into a mental health facility following a ‘’stress-induced relapse’’ earlier this year - is on the road to recovery ahead of her planned comeback to the entertainment industry.

Tamar Arminak told ‘Access’: ‘’I can tell you she’s doing remarkably well, under the circumstances.

‘’This time around, she realised herself, after the Paper Magazine interview spread, that she really wasn’t feeling like herself, all of the sudden.

‘’She wanted to address it right away before going back into showbusiness and exploring showbusiness again.’’ Tamar insisted that Amanda took the decision to re-enter rehab herself, having spent years struggling with personal problems.