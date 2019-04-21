Share:

Karachi (PR) APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed their profound grief over the sad demise of mother of Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah and Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah.

Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah and Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah are the publishers of Daily Kainat Karachi, Daily The Finance Karachi and Daily Janbaz Karachi.

The APNS office-bearers have condoled with Syed Sajjad Shah and Syed Sarfraz Shah on their mother’s death and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them patience and courage to bear the great loss.