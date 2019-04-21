Share:

Barca beat Real Sociedad 2-1 to move to six points of Liga Santander title FC Barcelona moved a step closer to the Liga Santander title on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 home win over Real Sociedad.

The visitors put up a stiff defense in the first half, but were undone by Clement Lenglet's header on the stroke of halftime and although Juanmi leveled the score in the 62nd minute following a pass from Mikel Merino, Jordi Alba put Barca back in front almost immediately afterwards with a right foot shot.

Real Sociedad pushed for an equalizing goal in the closing minutes, but were unable to create any clear chances and the result means that Barca need just six points to assure this season's title.

Barcelona can claim the title mathematically if they win away to Alaves on Tuesday night and then win at home to Levante next Saturday.

Earlier in the day Tomas Lemar netted an 85th minute goal to give Atletico Madrid a narrow 1-0 win away to Eibar to maintain their distance nine points behind Barcelona, while Iago Aspas scored the first goal of the game as Celta Vigo took a big step towards assuring survival with a 2-1 win at home to Girona.

Portu equalized for Girona after 48 minutes but Sofiane Boufal's 69th minute goal saw Celta put space between themselves and third from bottom Valladolid who drew 2-2 away to Alaves on Friday night.

Finally, second from bottom Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 at home to bottom of the table Huesca: a result which takes both sides a step closer to the second division.