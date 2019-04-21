Share:

LOS ANGELES : Beyonce is reportedly working on two more projects for Netflix. The 37-year-old singer has already made a behind-the-scenes documentary, titled ‘Homecoming’, for the streaming service, and Netflix is said to have committed as much as $60 million to working with Beyonce ‘Homecoming’ cost the streaming company around $20 million, according to Variety, which reports that Beyonce is set to create two further projects for Netflix. The first of the three specials - which premiered earlier this month - saw Beyonce give her fans an insight into her 2018 Coachella performance.

The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer - who is married to rap star Jay Z - also admitted to having an emergency caesarean section after her baby’s heart stopped.