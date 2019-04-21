Share:

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Dr Sania Nishtar has said BISP would speedily implement a range of social protection measures in coming months to reduce poverty and create new opportunities for vulnerable sections of society.

Talking to APP in Islamabad, she said the new “ Ehsaas programme” launched by Prime Minister is a priority poverty reduction measure and will focus on four areas and 115 policy actions to reduce inequality, invest in people, and uplift lagging districts.

She said that Benazir Income Support Programme will execute two new social protection programmes Kifalat and Tahafuz.

The programme of Kifalat will ensure financial and digital inclusion of around 6 million women through one woman one bank account policy.

There will be an inflation adjustment in the size of the cash transfers to the women.