President of Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejected the rumors of contact to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Ch Shujaat expressed that neither he contacted any PML-N leader nor is there a chance of any contact.PM Imran Khan is facing critical situation and we will help him eradicate poverty and inflation, he added.

Former PM and PML-Q leader while talking to media in London said, there is no truth in the news that he accepted an offer by PML-N to forget past skirmishes and to work together onwards. He strongly denied any contact between the two leaders.

While answering a question, he said Nawaz Sharif paid no heed to his advice to keep a distance from flatterers upon becoming PM. He also advised him not to become arrogant but he didn’t act on any advice.

He continued that the Sharifs must act on his advice before any offer of reconciliation.