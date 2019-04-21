Share:

BEIJING - China and Japan have recently seen stable growth in trade and in­vestment, data from the Min­istry of Commerce showed.

In the first three months, Japanese investors set up 221 firms in China, up 44.4 percent year on year, accord­ing to Gao Feng, spokesper­son for the Ministry of Com­merce. In the first quarter, foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland from Japan increased by 1.6 per­cent year on year to 1.09 bil­lion U.S. dollars. China has also made big investments in Japan. By the end of March, total direct investment in Ja­pan had amounted to 3.5 bil­lion dollars.