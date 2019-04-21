Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 3-day first ever Chinese traditional culture and creative exhibition titled ‘Chinese Culture IP Exhibition’ started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Aamir Hasan was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing, Joint Secretary NHLH Division Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of China Cultural Centre, Zhang Heqing and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah attended the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary NHLH Division Aamir Hasan said that Pakistan always considered China as the closest friend and ally and China supported Pakistan on many occasion. “We had a first cultural protocol between the two countries back in 1965 and since then we have taken many more cultural initiatives” he said.

He said that an executive 4-year cultural programme was initiated in 2018 and under that programme; number of initiatives had taken place.

Chinese envoy Yao Jing said that he was pleased to inaugurate first China culture and creative exhibition. “Both Pakistan and China have long history of friendship and interactions” he said, adding that China valued friendship with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and China had cooperation and CPEC was part of that cooperation.

He said high that level exchanges and visits of Pakistan and China leaderships gave us kind of direction and momentum for more cooperation. “I can say that in the next stage of CPEC, our cultural cooperation and people to people links will be further enhanced” he said. “Under social sector; health, education, poverty alleviation and human resources developments are the major areas of next stage of the CPEC cooperation” he said.

He added that today’s event was part of belt and road initiative between China and Pakistan

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that culture was the best possible communication tool.