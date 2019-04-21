Share:

The Christian community is celebrating Easter today with religious zeal and fervor to mark resurrection of Jesus Christ (AS).

Special prayers and ceremonies are being held in churches across the country with special prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

Children and youth sing religious and festive songs in connection with the festival.

Prayers and services in churches will continue throughout the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have felicitated the Christian citizens on the occasion