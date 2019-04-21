Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the country is being run through the parliamentary system and the same will remain in force in future.

He said this while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

The minister’s statement effectively refutes the impression that the country is drifting towards presidential form of government.

A number of analysts say that the predominant role given to un-elected people after the first cabinet reshuffle appears to be a step towards presidential system.

Sheikh Rashid said at present parliamentary system was in force and the same has to be implemented in future.

Answering a question, the minister praised Asad Umar and his services. He said although Asad did his best to improve the state of economy, it was the prime minister’s prerogative to decide which minister should play what role.

He said he would personally go to Asad Umar to request him that he should return to the cabinet. Portfolio, he said, did not matter.

He said Dr Hafeez Sheikh was a hardworking and capable person.

The leader from Rawalpindi reiterated that both Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had no political future. He held both these leaders responsible for the increase in gas and electricity tariff.

He predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his mandated five-year term.