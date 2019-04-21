Share:

SHIKARPUR - The children of far-off areas of Shikarpur are in a dire need of education, especially their reading and writing skills are needed to be polished so that they may appear in writing competitions.

This was stated by Ghazi Sikandar Bhutto, Deputy District Education Officer Shikarpur, during an address to a program held at Govt Boys Primary School Jhalli Kalwari here on Saturday.

The program was organised by Pakistan Reading Program (PRP) Shikarpur for enhancing reading and writing skills of students. Students of as many as 15 schools took part in the program in which they participated in different reading and writing activities.

The students, who take keen interest in reading and writing, should be given special attention; and they must be engaged in different tasks such as reading stories, making words from letters, drawing, reorganising words after closing eyes, reorganisation of pictures, quiz competitions, speeches and tableaux so that their capabilities could be enhanced in a more effective way and they may have a successful life in future. The education officer stressed the role of teachers in this regard.

Inquiry ordered

SSP Abid Ali Baloch Saturday ordered an inquiry into the implication of a false case against a journalist and his brother allegedly by SHO Mehran police.

According to police, the SSP has ordered the inquiry officer to complete investigation within two days and submit him report.

A delegation of Mirpurkhas National Press Club, led by president Shahid Jameel and general secretary Sohail Ahmed Khan, called on the SSP. They apprised him of the registration of a case against a local journalist and his brothers allegedly by SHO Mehran police Kamran Halepota. They also blamed the cop for siding with the suspects, saying that the accused including Sarwar Awan, Azam Awam and Waseem Awan had entered the house of journalist Fahad Malak. They attacked him and his younger brother Wahab Malik with an axe and other sharp instruments. The delegates said that the journo and his brother sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital; but the police lodged a false case against them and released the accused after receiving bribe.