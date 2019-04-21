Share:

CAIRO - Egyptians voted Saturday on constitu­tional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030 and broaden the military’s role — changes blasted by critics as another major step toward au­thoritarian rule. The referendum came amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years. El-Sissi’s govern­ment has arrested thousands of people, most of them Islamists but also promi­nent secular activists, and rolled back freedoms won in a 2011 pro-democracy uprising. Polls opened at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT). Voting will stretch over a period of three days to allow maximum turnout.

Outside a polling center near the Giza Pyramids, around two dozen people, mostly elderly women, lined up wait­ing to cast their votes. Heavy police and army security was reported at polling stations throughout the capital city.

Haja Khadija, a 63-year-old housewife, said she came for the “security and sta­bility” of the country. “We love el-Sissi. He did lots of things. He raised our pen­sions.” Casting his ballot on Saturday, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly urged voters to turn out in high numbers. He said that voting will reflect “the atmo­sphere of stability and democracy that we are witnessing now.”

State-run TV said el-Sissi voted in Cairo’s Heliopolis district, near the pres­idential palace. El-Sissi, who has repeat­edly said he won’t stay in office any lon­ger than the people want him to, hasn’t commented on the amendments.

Opposition voices have largely been shut out amid the rush to hold the refer­endum. Pro-government media have led a campaign for weeks calling a “Yes” vote a patriotic duty.

Since early April, the Egyptian capital has been awash with large posters and banners encouraging people to vote in fa­vor of the changes. Most of the posters were apparently funded by pro-government parties, businessmen and lawmakers.

Parliament, packed with el-Sissi sup­porters, overwhelmingly approved the amendments on Tuesday, with only 22 no votes and one abstention from 554 lawmakers in attendance. The national electoral commission announced the fol­lowing day that voting would begin on Saturday.

The proposed changes are seen by critics as another step toward authori­tarianism. The referendum comes eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak’s three-decade rule, and nearly six years after el-Sissi led a popular military overthrow of the country’s first freely elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

Two international advocacy groups — Human Rights Watch and the Internati­nal Commission of Jurists — on Saturday urged the Egyptian government to with­draw the amendments.

“Egypt’s autocracy is shifting into overdrive to re-establish the ‘President-for-Life’ model, beloved by dictators in the region and despised by their citi­zens,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “But it’s a model that re­cent experience in Egypt and neighbor­ing countries has demonstrated is not built to last.”

The Civil Democratic Movement, a co­alition of liberal and left-leaning parties, urged people to participate in the refer­endum by voting “No.”

The coalition said it used social me­dia to spread its message, noting that it was banned from hanging banners in the streets to call on voters to reject the amendments.

The amendments extend a president’s term in office from four to six years and allow for a maximum of two terms. But they also include an article specific to el-Sissi that extends his current second four-year term to six years and allows him to run for another six-year term in 2024 — potentially extending his rule until 2030.

Novelist Omar Knawy voted “No” in the referendum. He said he is opposes most of the changes, especially those that would enable el-Sissi to stay in pow­er beyond his current second four-year term. He also opposes articles that de­clare the military the “guardian and pro­tector” of the Egyptian state, democracy and the constitution.