PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that PTI government must resign as the recent changes in cabinet reflect that it has failed adversely, adding that JUI-F demands fresh polls in the country.

Addressing a news conference after presiding over the central executive council meeting of his party held at the party’s central headquarters on Saturday, he said that some federal ministers were allegedly removed just because for their poor performances, while a few more were either warned or their portfolios were changed.

In that case, PM Imran Khan should also resign, because he also acted as interior minister, the position which had now been handed over to an unelected person, he said adding that “JUI-F is demanding that the PTI government must resign. We are demanding fresh polls in the country.”

Allotting ministries to nominated people instead of elected lawmakers had created many questions, Fazl said adding that it showed that the government had failed on all fronts, as economic condition of the country was deteriorating day by day.

The increase in prices of daily use commodities, petroleum products, medicines and gas had badly affected people’s lives, adding that the PTI government was directionless. He said that government was not in a position to present the budget, adding that the next budget would be an IMF prepared budget.

In the name of encroachments, homes are razed. The PTI government which had promised giving 5 million houses had made people homeless, which was regrettable, Fazl said.

The JUI-F chief called for a judicial commission to probe into the loans taken by the PTI government in last eight months, which according to him was much more than that taken in last 30 years.

