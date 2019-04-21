Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office on Saturday said it was closely following the evolving situation in Libya for the safety and security of Pakistani nationals in that country. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with our Mission in Tripoli in this regard. He said Pakistani ambassador is in liaison with the community members and other concerned to address any contingencies. The spokesperson said all Pakistanis, living in the country and abroad, have been advised to postpone travel to Libya at this point. Dr Mohammad Faisal also asked all concerned to contact the Crisis Management Cell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad and the Pakistan Mission in Tripoli for any assistance and information.