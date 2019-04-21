Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the Ormara terror attack that killed 14 security personnel would have no adverse impact on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Iran, starting Sunday (today).

Talking to a private news channel, the foreign minister said the prime minister was scheduled to leave for Iran on Sunday. During their interaction, the leadership of both the countries would discuss the establishment of a mechanism to prevent such incidents in future by securing the border.

He said Pakistan had always supported Iran in difficult circumstances and expected the same from it.

Qureshi expressed the hope that based on the actionable intelligence Pakistan had shared Iran would take visible action against the anti-Pakistan elements operating from its soil and conspiring to undermine the bilateral relations.

Even the locations of anti-Pakistan elements’ training camps across the border had been pointed out, he added.

The foreign minister said he had a detailed phonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and conveyed the sentiments of the Pakistani nation, who in return, condemned the incident and assured to extend all out support to Pakistan in punishing the perpetrators.