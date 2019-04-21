Share:

Now the tense situation between India and Pakistan is settling down in a positive direction. At one stage, it was all about emotion and commotion on both the sides of Pakistan and India. Most of all, Pakistan’s gesture in the matter of releasing the Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman is really good and great. I personally and wholeheartedly welcome the gesture.

In fact, I have clearly observed that almost all the English newspapers from Pakistan have clearly reported the Indian pilot case without clutter. In the same spirit, the Indian media should reciprocate and appreciate Pakistan’s gesture. As an Indian, I am saying “big and hearty thanks” to Pakistan – the fact is that the good gesture can impact can be felt for a lifetime.

Acknowledging the good gesture whereas good gesture itself is a great thing is always in good taste. As a person, I have been encouraged by such good gestures in my life right from the student days to date. In addition, the good people and their gestures from the places like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Madurai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Marthandam had molded and enriched me – this is no personal stuff but the fact. Finally, India and Pakistan have to look at the larger picture by taking the all-embracing measures like talking, communication, and bilateral activities.

To top it all, all for giving their support and voices should richly appreciate the Indian media, the Pakistani media, the Nepali media, the Bangladeshi media and especially the international media/community.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India, April 2.