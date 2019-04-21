Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Airport Security Force foiled a bid to smuggle over 1 kilograms ice heroin worth million of rupees to abroad and arrested an accused at Islamabad Airport.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger identified as Amjad Khan leaving for Kuwait through an international airline flight at Islamabad International Airport, over one kilogram ice heroin concealed in secret cavities of his bag was recovered.

The ASF confiscated the recovered ice heroin worth million of rupees in International market, offloaded and arrested the accused.

The nabbed drug peddler along with recovered ice heroin was later handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ASF) for further investigation.