Share:

LAHORE - The nation is observing death anniversary of philosopher poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Sunday (today). The great poet and philosopher who inspired the Pakistan Movement was born on November 9, 1877. Spiritual Father of Pakistan breathed his last in Lahore on April 21, 1938. Political and social organisations will arrange symposiums to pay tribute to the great leader. Educational institutions have planned quiz and poetry recitation competitions.