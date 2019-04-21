Share:

LOS ANGELES : Jennifer Lawrence is set to star as a war veteran in her latest movie project.

The Oscar-winning star has joined forces with acclaimed theatre director Lila Neugebauer for an as-yet-untitled movie that will see her play the role of a US solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan.

Jennifer’s on-screen character struggles to recover from her injuries upon her return home, according to Collider. The film is being produced by Oscar winner Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, with production set to begin in June in New Orleans.