BADIN : Local journalists Saturday held a protest demonstration outside Badin Press Club against implication of journalists in false cases.

The protest was organised by Badin Press Club. It was led by Tanveer Ahmed Arain. The participants vehemently condemned the police for implicating journalist in false cases. They also blamed police for subjecting journalists to physical and mental torture.

They demanded that police cancel false cases against journalist, and adding that police must take action against those involved in lodging fake cases against media men.