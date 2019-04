Share:

Rawalpindi - Lance Naik Zafar Iqbal who got injured during operation at Hayatabad the other day succumbed to his injuries and embraced Shahadat on Saturday.

According to ISPR, funeral prayer of the Shaheed was offered at Peshawar Garrison. Corps Commander Peshawar Corps and large number of military and civil officials attended. Body of the Shaheed will be taken to his native town of Khushab where he will be buried with full military honour.