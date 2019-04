Share:

RAWALPINDI : Police have arrested 39 lawbreakers and recovered 20,582 grams chars, 5,024 grams of opium, 37 litters of liquor and fireworks items from their possession in their crackdown against anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra Police held Awais Asghar and Quratulain for having 1,302 grams chars and 5,024 Grams of opium.