PESHAWAR - Provincial leaders of different political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have categorically rejected the proposed local government (amended) bill 2019 and warned provincial government of strong resistance besides moving court against any change in the original LG Act.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MPA and former provincial minister for local government, Inayatullah Khan said the provincial government had made certain amendments in the Local Government Bill, 2019, abolishing the post of district Nazim and the district council besides introducing many other changes to the existing local government system in the province.

Accompanied by Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman, Sikandar Khan Sherpao, JUI-F leader Ghulam Ali, PML-N spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali, JI activist Intikhab Chamkani and others, Inayatullah Khan called that the changes were against the relevant clauses of previous LG Act 2013, which is a complete and vibrant law, and had been introduced after proper consultation with all concerned stakeholders.

JI MPA said that the passage of any legislation in haste and without taking relevant people or stakeholders and institutions on board would not bring any fruitless results. He said that provincial government should need to hold proper deliberation before making changes in the original Local bodies Act.

But, he added the Local Government Bill 2019 was endorsed by provincial cabinet to meet the Election Commission of Pakistan deadline regarding amendment in LG Act 2013, which is expiring on April 30.

Sikandar Khan Sherpao said that the amendments have reduced powers of local government representatives, for which no proper consultation was done with relevant stakeholders so it was against the spirit of democracy. He went on to say that if the government desired to make changes in the existing LG law, it should take all political parties and civil society, especially local community on board in this regard.

Others speakers including Ghulam Ali, Ikhtiyar Wali, Intikhab Chamkani also unanimously opposed the amendment in Local government Act of 2013 and vowed that they will strongly resist in provincial assembly as well as other forums and will also move the court, if the provincial government passed the proposed Local Government (Amended) Bill 2019 without proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.