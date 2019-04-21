Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh yesterday said Pakistan would accelerate process of negotiations with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for finalising the loan programme.

The IMF had made a commitment with Pakistan to send its mission to Islamabad for finalising the loan programme later this month, Shaikh said while talking to media after assuming the charge. He further said, “We will take our negotiations with the IMF forward. Both the parties want progress on the matter and they have a commitment to us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Hafeez Shaikh held a phone discussion with Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan on Saturday evening, after talking with Jihad Azour, IMF Director, earlier in the day.

According to a Finance Ministry press statement, they discussed progress of negotiations for an IMF-supported programme for Pakistan.

Budget can’t be presented before May 24

Both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward, the statement said, adding it was agreed that an IMF mission would visit Pakistan by the end of current month.

Dr Shaikh has issued directions to officials of Ministry of Finance regarding budget for next fiscal year. He asked officials to start formulating medium term strategy paper for economy. “We will be able to furnish the medium-term strategy paper to the federal cabinet by the 30th for approval,” he said. The budget could not be presented before May 24—a date former finance minister Asad Umar had announced.

The PTI-led government on Friday issued notification of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan with status of federal minister. Shaikh would have the charge of Finance Division, Revenue and Economic Affairs Division. In notification, issued by the Cabinet Division, it was also mentioned that his designation will be of a federal minister.

The government had appointed Shaikh as adviser to prime minister on finance after removing former finance minister Asad Umar due to his performance. However, the new adviser would face mammoth economic challenges. One of the main economic challenges would be controlling increasing inflation rate. The inflation rate had touched five-year highest level of 9.41 percent last month. Similarly, Shaikh will have to formulate a strategy to bridge tax collection shortfall of Rs319 billion that occurred during nine months (July to March) of the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the new adviser will face a challenge of controlling budget deficit, which according to economists would touch 6.5 percent of the GDP.

The upcoming talks with the IMF mission will be another test for Shaikh. Former finance minister Asad Umar had recently assured the IMF to explore possibilities of hiking tax rates, especially the GST, removing exemptions and slashing down expenditures in budget 2019-20 for striking a staff level agreement with the fund. The government had also agreed with IMF to further increase gas and electricity prices in next fiscal year 2019-2020.

HAFEEZ A DISTINGUISHED

ECONOMIST

Dr Hafeez Shaikh has served on key position in the country, including finance minister during the PPP-led regime from 2010 to 2013. He had also served as minister for privatisation during Musharraf regime as well as provincial finance minister Sindh. He is a distinguished economist who remained affiliated with the World Bank during his career.

His work experience includes degree from Harvard University and working with the World Bank, where he was country head for Saudi Arabia and as a senior official advised 21 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America. He had served as minister for finance, planning and development, Sindh, member of the Senate, federal minister for investment and privatisation, and general partner, international investment fund. He was a highly regarded member of the Senate and was chairman of the Senate’s Committee on World Trade Organisation. Dr Shaikh’s international experience includes assignments in Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Romania, Czech Republic, Iran, Kuwait, Argentina, Bangladesh, Jordan, Qatar, Malta, Botswana, Tanzania, Ghana and Libya. Dr Shaikh has a PhD in economics and has authored many publications, including a book on Argentina.