MIRPURKHAS : A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi led by Kareem Bhayo raided Haemodialysis Centre in Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital here on Saturday.

The team visited different portions of the centre and took official record with them for investigation. According to official sources, an NGO Falah Behbood-e-Insaniat ran this centre with the help of Sindh government.

A complaint was made to NAB authorities regarding alleged corruption in the purchase of equipment i.e. dialysis machines. The complainant demanded an inquiry from NAB into the matter. Responding to the complaint, NAB team carried out a raid. They took necessary documents with them for investigation.