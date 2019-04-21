Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 0.2 million youth have been trained in the most demanded trade to bridge demand-supply gap of skilled workforce in the country and enhance employability of Pakistan’s young generation. Pakistan is now member of World Skills which is the collective voice for skills excellence and development in vocational, technological and service oriented careers around the globe.

Official sources at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Federal Education and Professional Training Division have said a large number of Pakistani youth acquire training through informal sector, known as the “Ustad-Shagird” system and in absence of a formal certification for their skills, such youth cannot get employment as skilled workers, in both national and international markets.

In order to enhance employment prospects for such youth, the system Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) has been launched as a tool to recognize/certify skills acquired through informal/unregulated means.

Moreover, the sources said training and capacity building of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainers and managers has also been given its due importance. Both in-country and foreign training programmes have been arranged for training and capacity building of TVET trainers and managers. To collect latest market data on skills demands in national and international job markets and create real time linkages with prospective employers, National Skills Information System (NSIS) has been established with state-of-the-art technologies.

The sources said for the first time in Pakistan, a National Job Portal has been introduced to link skilled workers with employers. Skill profiles of more than 550,000 youth are available on National Job Portal. Additionally, NAVTTC has also established Job Placement Centres (JPCs) and Vocational Counselling Centres (JP&VCCs) across the country for benefit of youth. Giving further details, the sources said in curriculum development and its standardization at national level, NAVTTC has developed a curriculum for more than 100 trades, in accordance with the latest technological requirements of national and international job markets. More than 200 Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutes and 1400 training programmes have been accredited under a comprehensive accreditation regime.

This regime has been introduced by NAVTTC as quality assurance mechanism in TVET sector. National Vocational & Technical Training Commission has taken these steps through creation of an enabling environment for providing technical hands-on skills to Pakistani youth. Some of prominent initiatives included that National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) has been devised and implemented for standardization of skill qualifications across the country.

Moreover, the sources said internationally recognized Competency Based Training (CBT) modules have been introduced in the country to replace traditional mode of training and added with introduction of CBT, Pakistan is now able to deliver training in accordance with internationally demanded and recognized requirements.

Special emphasis has been laid on giving pivotal role to industry and private sector in TVET sector development in the country while three Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) have been established in construction, hospitality and textile sectors.