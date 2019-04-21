Share:

Rawalpindi - Parliamentary Secretary Prisons Department Punjab MPA Raja Sagheer and Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa on Saturday visited Adiala Jail.

Superintendent Saqib Nazir Chaudhry and other officials welcomed the visitors while a smart contingent of Prison Department officials also presented salute to the guests upon the arrival.

MPA Raja Sagheer and the DC inspected women wards, juvenile cells, kitchen, hospital and barracks and also listened to the complaints of prisoners.

The duo also went to technical training centre where they observed classes of motor winding, electrician and welding organised in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority to provide training to the prisoners. They also witnessed the classes of electrical, tailoring and computer in female and juvenile barracks.

Talking to the prisoners, Raja Sagheer and Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that skills made human being perfect in life. They urged the prisoners to attain the goals of life by utilising their skills in the life after been released from the jail to earn livelihood in a respectful way.

Later, the visitors inspected the jail kitchen and expressed their satisfaction over food being served to the inmates. They also appreciated the efforts of Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chauhdry for maintaining cleanliness and providing filtered potable water to inmates.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf unveiled a special traffic plan to control traffic mess on eve of Shab-e-Barat in the city. According to him, the City Traffic Police will remain vigilant for smooth flow of traffic to facilitate the citizens.

He added that as many as 7 DSPs, 11 inspectors, 30 traffic wardens and 19 traffic assistants would perform duties on roads, different areas of city and around mosques to regulate the traffic.