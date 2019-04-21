Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products, with the gap of one week, will meet again to finalise relief package for farmers, as the recent heavy rains badly affected their crops.

Speaker National Assembly and Chairman of Special Committee on Agriculture Asad Qaiser summoned the special meeting on Wednesday (April 24) to further deliberate on agriculture revitalisation. The speaker in the first meeting of the body constituted on the special direction of Prime Minister has asked the concerned department to share details of loss suffered by the farmers in different areas. He had also promised to discuss it with prime minister to provide some relief to farmers.

Sources said the speaker would discuss the situation with the farmers after getting the update from concerned department regarding loss incurred by farmers due to rains. The members in first meeting of the committee expressed sadness over the heavy losses inflicted upon farmers by the recent spell of rain and hailstorm. The chairman of committee Asad Qaiser had also vowed to uplift the small farmers, protect their interest and end their exploitation. The members in first meeting stressed a policy shift to make agriculture more competitive, profitable and sustainable. It was discussed that there was a need to reform the agriculture sector by investing in infrastructure, research, value chains, capacity building and enhanced access to finances and new markets.

The speaker has invited Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam and members of committee including Syed Naveed Qamar, Riaz Fatyana, Sher Akbar Khan, Engr. Usman Khan Tarakai, Imran Khattak, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Mujahid Ali, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Faizullah, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Sajid Mehdi, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani for upcoming meeting.