Lahore - After Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar took notice of poor performance regarding disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the provincial departments started action against negligent officials. According to a handout on Saturday, the chief secretary ordered action against officers showing poor performance in connection with disposal of complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal at a meeting. The Services and General Administration Department removed assistant commissioners of DG Khan, Gujrat and Toba Tek Singh, issued show-cause notices to 31 and warning letters to 20 others. A total of 71 assistant commissioners were awarded appreciation letters. Similarly, explanation letters were served on two deputy commissioners whereas warning letter were issued to three others. The Local Government Department suspended eight chief officers, served show-cause on six and explanation notice on 49 officers. The education and departments issued explanation letters to 22 and 11 chief executive officers respectively. The chief secretary also issued instructions to officers regarding early disposal of complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal and regular review of performance in this regard.

