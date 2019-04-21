Share:

LAHORE - Speaker at a book launching were all praise for the authors for highlight the evolution and transformation of the game to the modern day cricket. Taher Memon and Salim Pervez co-authored “Another Perspective”. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani, LCCI President Almas Hyder and people from different walks of life attended the launching ceremony at a local hotel. All earnings from the book will be donated to Hoonermand Foundation, an organization working to elevate the families living below poverty line. The book has also become a part of the British Library. “This book communicates knowledge. The more you read, the more well-read you are”, the speakers said. “This book brings to the fore a story of off the field efforts,” Taher Memon said. “It has always been a challenge for me to organize matches. These real servers of the game worked day and night to enable the board organise international matches in the best possible way. We almost started from trash and developed every bit that helped the game of cricket flourish in the country.”

Taher Memon mentioned the lack of facilities from 1977 to 1998. He admitted that as a marketing man who helped initiating the famous Wills Cup and a leading organizer, it had always been his endeavor to complete the job in a professional way. He added that all these things were depicted in a book that would surely help the future policymakers to see as from where they had started.

LCCI President Almas Hyder termed Memon a true professional marketing man and practically proved that marketing can do miracles in all sectors whether it was business or sports.