PM Imran was optimistic that Asia’s largest oil and gas reserves would appear near Karachi. “Pakistan will not need to import oil after reserve are found near Karachi’s seas”, said PM Imran Khan while talking to media at Prime Minister House Islamabad last Monday.

Therefore, this is positive news for all the people living in Pakistan because due to this, our economy will be better. As the oil and gas, industry has both direct and indirect impact on the domestic economy. Imran Khan urged, “The Pakistani nation should pray for the positive development in the exploration of oil and gas reserves. Our captain said and I quote, “I will give a good news to the nation very soon”. So being a true Pakistani, we all should pray for it.

The drilling is still in process and we all should pray for positivity.

ZIMAL GULRAIZ,

Karachi, April 1.