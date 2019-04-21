Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition has apparently put on backburner the issue of alleged rigging in 2018 general elections as the affected parties have not even demanded since long to hold a meeting of the parliamentary committee constituted to probe the rigging charges.

The special parliamentary committee was formed around seven months before on the demand of main opposition parties in the national assembly to probe the rigging charges.

Soon after its formation, the committee comprising 30 lawmakers from both treasury and opposition sides, had initially held three meetings. However, it is yet to reach a consensus on finalizing the terms of reference to probe the rigging charges as it has not met for the last couple of months.

The main opposition parties (PML-N, PPP-P and JUI-F), soon after the general elections, had forced the government to immediately form a parliamentary body to probe the election rigging charges.

Talking to The Nation, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on the General Elections Pervez Khattak said that the government side is always ready to discuss the matter at the committee level. He, however, said no evidence of rigging has so far been shared by opposition side.

Pervez Khattak, who possesses the charge as minister for defence, said the meeting of this parliamentary committee might also be held in the mid of upcoming national assembly session.

The President of Pakistan has summoned the national assembly session April 22. He said that they are ready to debate the rigging allegations matter with opposition members in the committee.

Political pundits say the committee might not reach any consensus as the opposition wants the government to accept rigging in different constituencies but have no solid evidences.