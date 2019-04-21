Share:

Tiananmen Square Protest

April 21, 1989, tens of thousands of students march towards Tiananmen Square rejecting direct orders from Beijing to stage public protests. The widespread movement ended on 4 June when the people’s liberation army fired at unarmed civilians. As of today, the Tiananmen events remain a taboo. The academic and popular realms of modern day China are from even discussing Tiananmen. Every year on the anniversary of Tiananmen protests, the incumbent governments tighten its control around the protesting students and even mourning mothers.

The incumbent as well as the previous regimes, post-Tiananmen regimes perhaps came up with counter-narratives towards the movement. They termed it as a western conspiracy for that matter. As the communist world has done in the past, the Chinese regime justified the military action to ensure the stability of the masses. Despite whatever the regime has said in the past pertaining to the events of 1989, no political, social or psychological distortion can contest the spring of 1989 when the red army prevented its own students, intellectuals and libertarians to protest for political freedom.

One needs to look back at Tiananmen to understand modern-day China and its relationship with the world.