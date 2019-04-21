Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from today (April 21).

He is visiting Iran on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said a foreign ministry statement. The visit comes days after the Ormara terror attack that left 14 dead. Pakistan has already asked Iran to investigate the incident. The PM is expected to discuss the terror attack with the Iranian leaders.

The visit will include a brief stop-over in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

The Prime Minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei and hold detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people to people exchanges. Pakistan and Iran are also members of the Economic Cooperation Organisation and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Iran will further the close bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for Tokyo on a three-day official visit to Japan.

Speaking to journalists, before departure, he expressed confidence that the visit will help further strengthen bilateral, economic relations.

The Minister said several Japanese companies have successfully operating in Pakistan, and there are still many opportunities to be explored in bilateral cooperation.

Qureshi said Pakistan has economic partnership with Japan. He said Japan greatly helped Pakistan in the past and it has a major role in development assistance.

The Foreign Minister said he is going to Japan at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart. However, he said, he will have opportunity to interact with the Japanese media and think-tanks.

Qureshi said after the Japan visit, he will go to Beijing to participate in Belt and Road Forum to which Prime Minister Imran Khan had been invited as special guest.

He said we will be able to present our flagship program China-Pakistan Economic Corridor before the world. He said meetings will be held with the Chinese leadership during the four-day visit.