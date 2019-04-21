Share:

BADIN : Badin police organised a free medical camp at police lines on Saturday. The camp was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hassan Sardar Niazi.

On the occasion, SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi accentuated the role of Sindh police regarding public service. He said that police could win the hearts of people by providing them protection. He said that people’s trust in police department would assist in controlling crime, adding that such sorts of free camps would be held by the police in future also for the welfare of people.

Later, he visited different units of the free medical camps including skin diseases, child health unit, cardio, medicine, etc. The free medical camp was organized for the police personnel, their family members and common people of district.

Over 300 persons including men, women and children underwent the medical check organized by Badin police at the District Badin.

A team of nine specialist doctors led by Dr Hassan Soomro, Dr Arshad Khuwaja, Dr Haseena Nawaz, Dr Shahid Hussain and paramedical staff diagnosed the patients for various ailments, including diabetes, heart and others problems and free medicines were also given to the patients after examination.

Various medical tests, including echo, ECG, ultrasound scanning, blood tests and blood pressure, were done during the medical camps when SSP Badin thanked the visiting doctors their services.