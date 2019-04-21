Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have failed to arrest the alleged human trafficker and his son involved in launching armed assault on two citizens in Roper Kalan, within limits of Police Station Chontra, sources said on Saturday.

Pervaiz Ashraf and Rizwan ul Haq were shot injured by Malik Shehzad and his son Arif Malik with sophisticated weapons on 17/4/2019 as they visited residence of the alleged human trafficker in Ropar Kalan (Chakbeli Khan) to get back their money taken by Shehzad to help their men to jet off to Turkey.

The victims approached Chontra police against the accused on which police registered a case and began investigation, the sources added. However, the investigators are still groping in the dark and have not been able to get any clue about the fleeing accused Malik Shehzad and his son Arif Malik, they added.

“I have constituted several teams to arrest the fleeing culprits. Raids and being carried out in all possible hideouts of the accused.” said Inspector Malik Nahim, the Station House Officer (SHO) PS Chontra, when contacted by The Nation. He said that the victims had also been trying to twist the facts as first they reported to police that they came under gunfire in Rawat and then alleged that Shehzad and Arif opened firing on them at their residence in Ropar Kalan.

He said that the family members of the accused had assured the police to surrender the accused before the investigators but it could not happen so far.

On a query, SHO Malik Nahim said that the police would seek assistance of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to trace out the fleeing culprits if they found any clue about their involvement in human trafficking.

On the other hand, a group of Pakistani, Afghani and Syrian women while talking to The Nation on phone from Greece, revealed that Shehzad Malik is an agent and involved in sending scores of girls from Pakistan to Turkey and Greece on bogus visas.

They said that the accused had also obtained a passport of Pireas, a city in Greece, with the name of Shahzada Khan and had swindled more than 100,000 Euros from them to help them cross the border to bring them to Italy and France but he fled to Pakistan after committing fraud. “Shahzada Khan had also alleged links with international drug mafia and he has sold scores of Pakistani girls at their hands after bringing them in Greece from Pakistan,” said a women immigrant who belongs to Kashmir.

The victim girls appealed Pakistani authorities to trace out the human trafficker and to arrest them with the help of police and FIA.