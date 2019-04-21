Share:

LAHORE - JI amir Sirajul Haq has said that a look at the federal cabinet gives an impression that it is the PPP government. “So many people against whom there were allegations of corruption and plunder of public exchequer are sitting in the cabinet,” he said while speaking at an Al-Khidmat Foundation function on Saturday.

Senator Sirajul Haq said he failed to understand what change the PTI government wanted to bring about by inducting such people into the cabinet as had been rejected by people. The JI chief said it had been proved that the present government was the new edition of the previous government. Who can claim that the PTI government is now the government of neat and clean people, he asked, and added that even the voters and supporters of the PTI were perplexed.

Sirajul Haq said that 244 days of the PTI rule were an unprecedented burden on people and the government had forgotten all its promises. The government has been exposed within eight months of its rule, he said. He said the Finance Ministry had been given to individuals who had been working on the directions of the IMF and the World Bank. These people have been inducted only to complete the IMF and World Bank agenda instead of advancing the interest of the country and the nation, he added. The JI chief said the government deemed it its duty to fight the opposition instead of solving people’s problems. He said that double and three time increase in the prices of lifesaving medicines was irrefutable proof of the government’s incompetence. He said the prime minister had given 72 hours for bringing the prices to the previous level but despite passage of several days, that had not been done. He said that a new tax was being charged on gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was called gas price hike tax. The JI chief appreciated the Al-Khidmat Foundation projects for the orphans and added that around 10,000 orphan children were benefiting from these projects.

