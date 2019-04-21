Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari has ruled out possibility of giving chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee to Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, he said that PML-N was in habit of pillion-riding but it would not happen this time.

“Shehbaz Sharif is chairman PAC in the National Assembly. His son wants to grab the same slot in the Punjab Assembly. The government will accept any person from the Opposition for the slot provided he/she is not facing any corruption case. Hamza Shehbaz is facing corruption cases. It is better for him to withdraw his name and face cases. He can be eligible after proving corruption cases wrong. If cases are proved, everybody knows the fate of Hamza Shehbaz,” Samsam Bokhari said, adding, the PML-N had given nothing to the nation except corruption and bad governance during 30-35 years rule in the country and Punjab. He said past rulers owned palaces abroad and people were dying in poverty. He said new stories of corruption and money laundering were surfacing. Samsam said the present regime would show real face of previous rulers to the masses.

“I am not aware of any possible changes in the cabinet. Prime minister and chief minister can bring changes if they feel necessary for better governance”, the information minister said, adding, the PTI government would fulfill promise of giving status of a province to southern Punjab. He said PTI was giving due importance to all allies. The minister said the party would remove reservations of PML-Q. Samsam said that Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has already dispelled impression of conspiracies from the Governor House. He also ruled out any possibility of alliance with the PPP or the PML-N in future, saying nothing was more sacred than the self respect. To a question, Bokhari said he was part of another PPP.

“The PPP has lost its standing after joining hands with the PML-N. I was part of PPP prior to that happening,” he said. Samsam said that listening to and understanding viewpoint of others was key to bring political stability. He said tolerance to difference of opinion was real beauty of democracy. The minister said all attacks would be countered politely and with patience. He said that giving respect to everyone was part of his family training.

Samsam calls on Nawa-i-Waqt Group MD

Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari on Saturday called on Managing Director Nawa-i-Waqt Group Rameeza Majid Nizami.

Accompanied by Director General Public Relations Dr Aslam Dogar, the minister discussed overall situation in the country, problems faced by media industry and government steps for resolving the outstanding issues.

Samsam Bokhari expressed good wishes for Nawa-i-Waqt, saying public had been attached with this movement for decades.

“Late Majid Nizami was a friend of my father who was a great admirer and well wisher of Nawa-i-Waqt. Visiting this office is a great honour for me,” Samsam Bokhari said.