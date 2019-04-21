Share:

LAHORE - Health Special Secretary Shakeel Ahmed visited Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Saturday. He visited different sections and enquired after the health of patients. Executive Director PINS Prof Khalid Mahmud briefed the visiting officer about working of PINS. Prof Ahsan Noman, Prof Rizwan Masood Butt and senior doctors were also present. Prof Khalid Mahmud said that PINS was the only dedicated specialized healthcare centre for neurology and neurosurgery not only in Punjab but the entire country.

He said two operation theatres functions round the clock for emergency operations. He attributed the success of PINS to hard work and dedication of paramedics.